Police: Man charged setting fires in Dothan confesses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police say a man charged with setting downtown Dothan fires has confessed.

Jeffrey Watford, 38, faces two second degree arson charges.

“When (officers) arrived at the second fire, they saw this individual who appeared to be suspicious to them,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

During his interrogation Watford confessed, per Lt. Hall.

Watford is accused of intentionally setting fires at an abandoned building and at recently closed motel where an apartment community is planned.

Lt. Hall said the situation could have been much worse had the fire spread to other buildings.

Court records indicate that a probate court ordered Watford to undergo psychiatric treatment following his 2020 arrest on drug charges in Houston County.

Second degree arson is charged when fires are intentionally set in unoccupied structures.

Watford is also charged with 17 counts of failing to appear for court hearings less serious cases he already faced.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

