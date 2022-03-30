Man pleads not guilty to bilking mother-in-law out of over $200,000

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -John Daniel Moore has pleaded not guilty to theft charges, including allegations that he bilked his mother-in-law out of a large sum of money.

With those pleas, Moore avoided a court arraignment scheduled Wednesday in Houston County court, and awaits his trial date.

Court records show Moore, from Florida, married a Dothan woman who has a mother in her 80′s on April 22, 2021.

By May 11, his wife had filed for divorce, claiming Moore drained bank accounts, maxed out credit cards, conspired to steal her mother’s money, and moved a new lover into their home.

Moore, 44, used his ill-gotten gains to purchase vehicles and other items, and finance exotic Biloxi gambling trips, Dothan police told News 4.

They allege he stole more than $200,000.

