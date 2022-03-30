Large donation will allow Ariton High to purchase more land

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, Dale County School system set a record for the largest financial donation.

Ariton High alumnus Brent Beasley gave the school $85,000.

The money will be used to purchase 42 acres of land behind Ariton’s football field.

As a unit K-12 school, expansion is needed, and Beasley is thrilled to help make it possible.

“The small town is the nucleus of the community, and when the town supports the school, the school gives back,” expresses Beasley. “It’s one of the larger employers in Dale County, and I mean, where’s the next generation gonna come from? They have to come from schools all over Alabama, and this is a great opportunity to make sure that happens just not for this generation, but generations to come.”

Currently, Ariton does not have its own softball field.

This donation could possibly allow them to have their own in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.