Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
Police sirens
Weekend motorcycle wreck claims life of Dothan man

Latest News

According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property
After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.
CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel
Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23