Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?

NEW YORK, NY. (WTVM) - Verizon is warning its users to be aware about a text scam targeting some customers.

Many users reported getting a message that appears to be from their own phone number which claims to offer “a little gift” for paying March’s phone bill.

The phone company says you should never respond or open any attachments that come along with such messages. Users are urged to delete these messages immediately.

“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” the company told The Verge. “Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with US law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. Verizon continues to work on behalf of the customer to prevent spam texts and related activity.”

Verizon officials say receiving a suspicious message typically will not put you at risk if you do not reply, open attachments, or provide any personal information.

To report phishing scams to Verizon, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.