Dothan man faces more porn charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man already facing numerous pornography charges has been accused of other similar crimes.

Adham Khled Bakr, 20, is charged with 25 counts of pornography possession, after the addition of five counts on Tuesday. He was first arrested on February 14.

“Those charges were the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force,” Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Bond on the latest charges Bakr faces is set at $150,000.

