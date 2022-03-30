Advertisement

Community devastated by Hurricane Michael will soon have affordable housing

A 120-unit apartment complex will be constructed over the next 14 months in the Glenwood...
A 120-unit apartment complex will be constructed over the next 14 months in the Glenwood Community.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City commissioners, housing developers, and others held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for the Park at Massalina.

Officials said it’s good news for people in the Glenwood community who lost their homes during Hurricane Michael.

“Those buildings were old, dilapidated, and horrible,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Now it’s going to be all new and fresh. And those people who were displaced, my God, the places they’ve been since the storm. They can finally come home, come to something new that they deserve.”

The housing complex will also be affordable for moderate to low-income families.

“The fact that our community is going to have moderate and low incomes, so it’s income-based rents, it will always be of value to this area,” Panama City Housing Authority Executive Director Teri Henry said.

However, City Commissioner Billy Rader mentioned the funds for this project would most likely not be available if it hadn’t been for the natural disaster.

“We probably wouldn’t have gotten these funds,” Rader said. “It’s sad to say that if it hadn’t have been for the storm. This was well needed. This place needed to be updated. And it’s a blessing that it’s happening.”

Henry said the $20+ million project is being funded by bonds from the Florida Finance Corporation and local government contributions.

The 120-unit complex is expected to be finished in the next 14 months.

