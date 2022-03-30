Advertisement

Bruce Willis stepping away from acting amid health struggles

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting amid health issues.

The actor, best known for the “Die Hard” movie franchise and “Moonlighting,” has been diagnosed with aphasia, according to an Instagram post by his daughter, Rumer Willis.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn,” the Instagram post said in part.

The condition aphasia prevents people from being able to communicate, impacting the ability to speak, write and understand written and verbal communication, Mayo Clinic said.

Aphasia can occur after a head injury or stroke. It can also happen in connection with a tumor or degenerative disease.

Patients can relearn communication skills once the underlying condition has been treated, Mayo Clinic said.

