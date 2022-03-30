Advertisement

“Book vending machine” encourages reading at one elementary school

Book vending machine
Book vending machine(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A new addition at Pike County Elementary is getting students excited to read.

After many fundraisers, the school raised $5,000 for a book vending machine.

Two teachers approached the principal about the idea, and he was on board to make it a reality.

It’s all in an effort to ensure their Pre-K through 6th graders continue to enjoy and appreciate reading.

Rodney Drish, Principal of Pike County Elementary explains, “It’s an awesome thing because the students can take one of these magical coins and on the back on that coin it says, “I love books,’ and put it inside the machine, and get the book of their choice.”

When students earn their way to using the machine, that book is theirs to take home.

The elementary school welcomes donations of new or gently used books to keep the vending machine stocked!

