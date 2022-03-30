4 YOUR SAFETY: Wiregrass resources ahead of severe weather

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass 2-1-1 is gearing up for severe weather expected to make its way through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

With the help of Wiregrass 2-1-1, we’ve made it easy 4 you, compiling a list of resources right here in the Wiregrass.

DAMAGE REPORTS:

Red Cross: Please make sure to report any damages to 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

Local EMA Office: Contact your local EMA Office to ONLY make them aware of the damages, not to make repairs .

Barbour County EMA: (334) 688-1387

Coffee County EMA: (334) 894-5415

Covington County EMA: (334) 428-2560

Dothan Houston County EMA: (334) 794-9720

Dale County EMA: (334) 774-2214

Geneva County EMA: (334) 684-5677

Henry County EMA: (334) 585-6702

DOWNED TREES & LIMBS: In the Dothan/Houston County area, Individuals that might have downed trees / limbs on homes should call SABA (Southeast Alabama Baptist Association) for assistance, (334) 794-6281.

RED CROSS INFORMATION: Red Cross encourages people to download the FREE “ Tornado - American Red Cross ” App to get the latest info for:

How to prepare

Notifies you of approaching storms

Track hazards on a live map

Tornado Warnings

Tornado Watches

Ability to state you are safe after the storm

Shelter information

SHELTER/SAFER PLACES: Presently we are not aware of any shelters or safe havens opening up other than listed below. If additional resources become available, we will list them by county here.

COVINGTON COUNTY:

Andalusia: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 we will be opening a community Shelter. It will be located at the Andalusia Jr High School at 408 Fourth Avenue Andalusia, Alabama 36420. This shelter will open at 9pm for those interested in staying (this time may change due to the track of the storm). This shelter will be open only until the storm pass over the county. Do not attempt to come to shelter during the storm. Please bring all necessary supplies for your stay. Such as chairs, linen, food, entertainment, etc. This shelter will only provide a safe location. No pets allowed.

DALE COUNTY:

Ozark: A “Safer Place” Shelter will open at Ridge Crest Baptist Church on Deese Rd, beginning at 9 PM this evening and remain open until the storm passes. Please bring any personal items for your stay (i.e. pillows, blankets, etc.). Food will not be provided.

REPORT/VIEW OUTAGES:

