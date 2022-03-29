Weekend motorcycle wreck claims life of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On March 26, 2022, at 9:58 AM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital and in critical condition.

On March 29, 2022, the EPD Traffic Homicide Unit was informed the driver of the motorcycle, Roland Linstad, age 72, of Dothan, AL did not survive the injuries sustained in this accident.

