Warm & Dry Weather To Turn Stormy

SYNOPSIS – Windy and warm weather Wednesday will be replaced by a stormy overnight. Some of the storms during the pre-dawn hours Thursday could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. We’ll quickly turn sunny Thursday, with rather tranquil weather through the weekend. There’s a slight chance of a few showers Saturday, especially for areas south.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds S-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, windy and warm. High near 83°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms late, some strong to severe. Low near 65°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early AM showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 65° High: 82° 100% early

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 77° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers possible, especially south. Low: 51° High: 76° 20%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 80° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 57° High: 80° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.