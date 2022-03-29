Advertisement

“Through My Brother’s Eye’s” Local student creates painting inspired by younger brother

Baxley and Lizzy Jo Paul
Baxley and Lizzy Jo Paul(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The work of local students and artists is currently on display at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

Several painted eggs are on display in the “Egg Quest” exhibit, and one of them has a special meaning behind it.

5th grader Lizzy Jo’s painting is one all can appreciate, especially her younger brother Baxley, that’s because of his color deficiency.

Lizzy Jo gave Baxley a computer test to determine what color spectrum he sees, then created the design with the help of her classmates.

The egg, titled, “Through My Brother’s Eyes,” is now one of two representing Wicksburg at the garden.

“I don’t want to say I felt bad, but I did for the people that couldn’t really see the colors that we all get to see whenever we’re looking outside and it’s beautiful because some people can’t see that,” expresses Lizzy Jo Paul, Wicksburg Elementary student.

All egg paintings are on display at the gardens now through Easter.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

