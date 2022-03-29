Advertisement

Termite season tips and tricks

Termite season
Termite season(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many think of spring as allergy season, there’s another problem looming that could lead to thousands of dollars in costs.

On average, termite damage in a home can cost you six to eight thousand dollars, and that’s if you catch it early.

“I mean it’s usually everybody’s most expensive thing that they own and have to take care of, and you just need to be smart, and have it inspected so you don’t end up with a $10,000 bill that year that your insurance is not going to cover,” says Kayla Redmon, Owner, Redmon Pest Solutions.

Spring weather means termites, and homeowners need to be proactive.

Redmon continues, “The south is prime location for termites, there’s hundreds of colonies in everybody’s property, we just have to protect the structure of your house.”

There are several things you can look out for.

“Excessive moisture around the foundation of your house, and then if there’s a lot of ant beds right around the foundation of your home, that’s a sign that you might have some activity,” explains Redmon. “If you have any softening spots in your window seals or your doors or trim.”

There are ways to prevent termites from getting inside your home.

Redmon finishes, “Removing any wood-to-ground contact, any excessive moisture around the outside of your house like your air conditioning and you need to make sure that you have your crawl space inspected.”

Always call a professional if you find termites eating their way through your walls.

Many pest control companies like Redmond offer termite inspections at no cost.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jeffrey Lanor Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida faces two counts of Arson First Degree and...
Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Will Civic Center soon be fading memory?
Dothan Fire
Downtown fires being treated as arson
Thomas Michael Goulart
Daleville man receives 45 years in fratricide case
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County

Latest News

Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession
Mayor Brudnicki is looking to adopt a PCB spring break law prohibiting the sale of alcohol...
Panama City mayor proposes change in alcohol sales hours
SPC Outlook Wed./Wed. Night
*Severe Threat Early Thursday*
Malik Travon King, 24, (L) and Lil’Cedric Mandrell Rumph, 21, (R) are charged with two counts...
2 arrests made in March 22 Troy shooting investigation