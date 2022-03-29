Termite season tips and tricks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many think of spring as allergy season, there’s another problem looming that could lead to thousands of dollars in costs.

On average, termite damage in a home can cost you six to eight thousand dollars, and that’s if you catch it early.

“I mean it’s usually everybody’s most expensive thing that they own and have to take care of, and you just need to be smart, and have it inspected so you don’t end up with a $10,000 bill that year that your insurance is not going to cover,” says Kayla Redmon, Owner, Redmon Pest Solutions.

Spring weather means termites, and homeowners need to be proactive.

Redmon continues, “The south is prime location for termites, there’s hundreds of colonies in everybody’s property, we just have to protect the structure of your house.”

There are several things you can look out for.

“Excessive moisture around the foundation of your house, and then if there’s a lot of ant beds right around the foundation of your home, that’s a sign that you might have some activity,” explains Redmon. “If you have any softening spots in your window seals or your doors or trim.”

There are ways to prevent termites from getting inside your home.

Redmon finishes, “Removing any wood-to-ground contact, any excessive moisture around the outside of your house like your air conditioning and you need to make sure that you have your crawl space inspected.”

Always call a professional if you find termites eating their way through your walls.

Many pest control companies like Redmond offer termite inspections at no cost.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

