Severe Threat Early Thursday*

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The long-advertised severe weather system for this week is almost upon us. We’ll see partly sunny, windy and warm conditions Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Wiregrass for the early-morning hours of Thursday. Our main threat window looks to be from around 1 am to 8 am, depending on the timing. The Storm Prediction Center has a large Moderate Risk area to our west, where damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be widespread on Wednesday.

As the line approaches our area there will be weakening, but isolated tornadoes and gusty winds will still be possible. The threat will be locally higher across our western counties, including Walton, Geneva, Dale, Coffee, Covington, Pike and Crenshaw, compared to areas farther east.

I’m showing you two different short-term computer model runs, one showing the activity reaching Covington County by 1 am, while the other model is about 1-2 hours slower.

The Dothan area could be impacted by 4 am, or perhaps a bit later, around 6 am. Much of the area will see the threat of severe weather gone by 8 am, with sunshine to quickly return during the morning hours. The early-morning commute will be impacted, but much of Thursday will be just fine.

Be weather-aware as we head through Wednesday night. Have multiple ways to get weather warnings should they be issued, like a NOAA weather radio and a quality app, like the 4Warn Weather App. We’ll further define the threat window later Wednesday. -David

