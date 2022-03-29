Advertisement

Sen. Tuberville meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.(Office of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sen. Tuberville released this statement:

“I had a productive meeting with Judge Jackson,” said Senator Tuberville. “We discussed many issues important to Alabamians, including the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting our Constitutional rights like those in the Second Amendment. A lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court requires a thorough evaluation of a nominee’s record and views, which is why I value my meeting with her this morning. I will continue to carefully review her record and judicial philosophy, and will listen to the people of Alabama in making my final decision on her nomination.”

