Police make arrest in downtown Dothan arsons

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have charged one person with arson after fires heavily damaged two downtown buildings on Monday, sources tell News 4.

Those fires began about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area and closed Oates Street, a major traffic artery, while firefighters battled flames.

One occurred at the now-closed Town Terrace Inn, where a developer plans to construct apartments, while the other happened at a vacant building near “the hump,” a small hill that passes over railroad tracks near the Houston County Courthouse.

Dothan Fire
Dothan Fire(WTVY)

A firefighter suffered minor injuries but did not require extensive treatment, per the fire department.

Police are expected to release suspect’s name early Tuesday.

This story updated to reflect suspect will be identified publicly early Tuesday, not Wednesday.

