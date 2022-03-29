Headland baseball dominating the diamond

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams came out the gates charging this spring in their first year under head coach Bubber Birdsong.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Coach Birdsong. “You know we’ve got some good kids; they play hard. They like each other. We get along. So far so good. Everything is kind of clicking right now we just hope that we can keep it going.”

Senior Karson Reinhardt added, “It’s been great. He’s been coaching for a long time with a lot of great teams and players and just bringing all that he knows here helps us become a better team.”

This Rams squad is a force on the field sitting at 10-1 on the year, ranking second in Class 5A and currently undefeated in area play.

Senior Eliot Griffin said, “Well, last year we kind of did good toward the end and then we just didn’t do too hot. I feel like this year is kind of like a comeback you know.”

“This season has been a good ride with the boys,” added senior Cooper Weeks. “It’s real fun. 10-1 I think we could do a lot better.”

“We’ve all been playing together for years, which I think helps,” said Reinhardt. “Even though we have fun on the field and in practice and games, nothing is more fun than winning.”

Headland looking to keep its area record clean and claim the title this week as it prepares for a tough battle with Rehobeth.

“It’s Rehobeth so I think we’ll get fired up,” said Coach Birdsong. “They’ve got a really good team and I think we’ve got a good team. It’s going to be a great series.”

Griffin added, “It’ll definitely put us in good standing. We have a few more games but I feel like if we beat Rehobeth we’re doing pretty good.”

“We’ve got to stay up in the dugout also because I feel like we do better whenever have energy in the dugout and on the field,” said Reinhardt. “That’s always a team we want to beat, and they want to beat us. So, it’s going to be a great series.”

The Rams and Rebels will meet in Rehobeth for game one Tuesday at 4 p.m. with game two being played in Headland Wednesday at 3 p.m.

