Advertisement

GoFundMe created for Montgomery County deputy shot 5 times by father

Numerous law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Montgomery's Lower...
Numerous law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Montgomery's Lower Wetumpka Road around 5 p.m. on March 25, 2022. The county sheriff said one of his off-duty deputies was shot five times before returning fire and killing his own father during a domestic violence situation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe account has been established to help an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy who was shot five times during a domestic situation in which he’s said to have returned fire, killing his own father in self-defense.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the account was created by Lt. Ricky Thompson of the MCSO for the benefit of Deputy Cedric Law, 26, who remains hospitalized following the Friday afternoon incident.

The account notes that Law will receive 100% of the donations made and that he will be able to access the donations during his recovery process.

On Monday, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham called a news conference to provide details on the situation, though it’s currently being investigated by the Montgomery Police Department as a death investigation.

Cunningham said the situation started as a domestic violence incident involving Law’s mother and father. The sheriff said the deputy, his mother, and brother were on the way to get a warrant and protection order when the father struck their vehicle, escalating the situation.

The deputy told his mother and brother to leave, at which point he got out of the car and was shot multiple times. Law returned fire, Cunningham said, killing his father.

Law was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition, but during a weekend visit with him, the sheriff said he was “doing good.”

The GoFundMe account states that Law “is surrounded by his family, including his girlfriend and their child and his Law Enforcement family. His family knows how strong he is, and they are ready to tackle this road to recovery together.” It also notes the reality of the deputy’s injuries, adding that he will remain hospitalized and that “this type of recovery will take time and a lot of rehabilitation, which will require Deputy Law to be out of work for an extended period of time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $2,000 of a $5,000 goal.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Lanor Watford, 38, of Graceville, Florida faces two counts of Arson First Degree and...
Man faces arson charges after fire engulfs two buildings
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Will Civic Center soon be fading memory?
Dothan Fire
Downtown fires being treated as arson
Thomas Michael Goulart
Daleville man receives 45 years in fratricide case
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County

Latest News

VIDEO: CAPS: Spring Break Stats Rebound in 2021
VIDEO: CAPS: Spring Break Stats Rebound in 2021
Police sirens
Weekend motorcycle wreck claims life of Dothan man
Image of suspect
Dothan police searching for gas station robber
Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County