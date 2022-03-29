GoFundMe created for Montgomery County deputy shot 5 times by father

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe account has been established to help an off-duty Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy who was shot five times during a domestic situation in which he’s said to have returned fire, killing his own father in self-defense.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the account was created by Lt. Ricky Thompson of the MCSO for the benefit of Deputy Cedric Law, 26, who remains hospitalized following the Friday afternoon incident.

The account notes that Law will receive 100% of the donations made and that he will be able to access the donations during his recovery process.

On Monday, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham called a news conference to provide details on the situation, though it’s currently being investigated by the Montgomery Police Department as a death investigation.

Cunningham said the situation started as a domestic violence incident involving Law’s mother and father. The sheriff said the deputy, his mother, and brother were on the way to get a warrant and protection order when the father struck their vehicle, escalating the situation.

The deputy told his mother and brother to leave, at which point he got out of the car and was shot multiple times. Law returned fire, Cunningham said, killing his father.

Law was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition, but during a weekend visit with him, the sheriff said he was “doing good.”

The GoFundMe account states that Law “is surrounded by his family, including his girlfriend and their child and his Law Enforcement family. His family knows how strong he is, and they are ready to tackle this road to recovery together.” It also notes the reality of the deputy’s injuries, adding that he will remain hospitalized and that “this type of recovery will take time and a lot of rehabilitation, which will require Deputy Law to be out of work for an extended period of time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $2,000 of a $5,000 goal.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.