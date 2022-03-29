Four likely spring breakers arrested on number of charges in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Four likely spring breakers have been arrested on a number of charges in Coffee County.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a traffic stop near County Roads 427 and 417 involving four males from Jefferson County.

60 grams of marijuana as well as several firearms were taken from the vehicle.

Nadarren Crenshaw was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Chavia Cosby was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Both men were booked into the Coffee County Jail.

A third person in the car, Taylor McCloud of Bimingham, had an active warrant out of Jefferson County. He will be extradited back.

The fourth person in the car was a minor.

