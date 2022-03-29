Dothan police searching for gas station robber

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On March 28, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, a lone suspect entered the Chevron Gas Station in the 100 block of East Cottonwood Road, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6′ 0″ tall, weighing approximately 245 pounds, wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jean shorts, a red toboggan, a medical mask, and gloves.

Once inside the business, the suspect pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded the clerk put all the money in a plastic bag. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running to the rear of the business where he possibly entered an unknown type of vehicle to make his getaway.

The Dothan Police Department is asking that anyone with information that will lead to the identity and or capture of the person(s) responsible for this crime contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will protect the identities of anyone who provides information.

