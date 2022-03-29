Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan elementary school teacher has been charged with possessing marijuana.

Dothan police say they arrested Jada Brannon on Friday when students were on spring break.

Officers claim they found a small amount weed during a traffic stop.

“We are aware of the situation and will investigate and comply with personnel protocols,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4.

Brannon teaches second grade at Highlands Elementary School.

The marijuana charge is a misdemeanor.

If convicted, she would likely face a suspended sentence and fine.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.