Dothan elementary teacher charged with marijuana possession

Police say they arrested Jada Brannon on Friday when students were on spring break.
Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.
Jada Brannon, a Dothan school teacher, is charged with marijuana possession on March 25, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan elementary school teacher has been charged with possessing marijuana.

Dothan police say they arrested Jada Brannon on Friday when students were on spring break.

Officers claim they found a small amount weed during a traffic stop.

“We are aware of the situation and will investigate and comply with personnel protocols,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4.

Brannon teaches second grade at Highlands Elementary School.

The marijuana charge is a misdemeanor.

If convicted, she would likely face a suspended sentence and fine.

