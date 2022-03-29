Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said it happened around 2:15 P.M. in the parking lot off Back Beach Road. He said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Talamantez said as soon as officers got there, it was discovered that it was a hit and run involving a truck.

“A description of the vehicle from witnesses was put out. We utilized resources from our real-time crime center, assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol and we were able to locate the vehicle that was involved,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said they have a local man in custody for questioning. Now, officials are investigating how it happened.

“You know distracted driving, if that’s what this was, or if this was an alcohol related matter, people need to understand that the moment you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, your number one priority is paying attention to what you’re doing,” said Talamantez. “If you’re drinking, don’t drive. If you’re driving, don’t text. Don’t check your social media. Is the post really worth your life or the life of somebody else?”

The investigation is still ongoing. We’ll keep you updated on our social media and website as we learn more.

A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach Police say they responded to the call Tuesday afternoon at the Breakfast Point shopping center off Back Beach Road in the parking lot in front of Pet Supermarket.

They say a 4-year-old girl on vacation from Tennessee was hit and killed by a truck that drove away from the scene. Multiple agencies are working together to find the vehicle involved.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Publix shopping center on Back Beach Road.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

