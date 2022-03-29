Bay County Jail handles numerous bookings over the weekend.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Following the chaos over the weekend 161 arrests were made in Bay County. But how did the jail handle that situation since Bay County already has 100 inmates over in Walton County?

“This weekend the jail got up to 1,364 are really 1,264 in the facility. We’re down now to about 1301, which I think was our census this morning,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “But that is a challenge. It’s something that we’ve been working with the State Attorney’s Office of Public Defender in the court systems to try to reduce that population.”

Over the course of the weekend, Sheriff Ford said they used vans to transport the individuals being arrested.

“The van responds to the location and takes her prisoner, they’re able to electronically upload their arrest affidavit to the jail. So it allows that officer to stay right on post,” Sheriff Ford said.

What will happen if another weekend like this happens? Well they might bring back some things from 2015.

“During that time period, we even had what we call mobile booking set up on the beach, Sheriff McKeithen came up with, and that’s a very good tool is something that, you know, we’ve we will consider for the future weekend here when we need it,” said Sheriff Ford.

There are also other programs available to help with the overcrowding situation at the jail.

“If we have another big weekend, you know, we do work with the judiciary, on pretrial release, we’ve got an ankle monitor, program,” Sheriff Ford said.

One promise from Sheriff Ford remains the same.

“But I can promise you this for another weekend like that, or even on a regular weekend, we’re going to make room, find room for those that need to be in the jail,” Sheriff Ford said.

There is a piece of legislation that is providing funding to go towards an expansion of the Bay County Jail. It is waiting to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.