Another afternoon in the 80s

SYNOPSIS – Mild start this morning with most of us in the lower 60s, this afternoon very warm in the lower to middle 80s for highs! Tomorrow we will remain dry but it will be windy. Thursday morning our next system will move through and that will bring with it a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms with a low end threat of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. After the line moves through the rest of the day looks great, and Friday looks nice to follow. Rain chances on Saturday are still in question because models are not really agreeing so keep check back the closer we get.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 83°. Winds S 15-30 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms early. Low: 65° High: 82° 80%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 76° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 84° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

