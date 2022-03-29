Advertisement

2 arrests made in March 22 Troy shooting investigation

Malik Travon King, 24, (L) and Lil’Cedric Mandrell Rumph, 21, (R) are charged with two counts...
Malik Travon King, 24, (L) and Lil'Cedric Mandrell Rumph, 21, (R) are charged with two counts each of attempted murder following a March 22, 2022 shooting in Troy.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left two others injured, according to the Troy Police Department.

Malik Travon King, 24, was arrested early Monday morning with help from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force. Troy police took Lil’Cedric Mandrell Rumph, 21, into custody a short time later. Both are Troy residents.

The suspects are now charged with two counts each of attempted murder. They’re being held on bail amounts of $100,000 at the Pike County Jail.

The arrests happened nearly a week after police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of North Knox Street.

One victim was taken to a Troy hospital by private vehicle where he was treated and released. The other victim had to be transported to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment.

The motive in this case remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

