Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather is here for much of this week as we track a potent storm system for early Thursday. A round of showers and thunderstorms looks to bring us the risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop a bit for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog late. Low near 53°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then some sun. Low: 65° High: 82° 80%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 51° High: 76° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/SE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

