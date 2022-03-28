A warm afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning, this afternoon we will hit 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow even warmer with highs in the lower 80s which will continue through Wednesday. Thursday morning our next system will arrive with the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this looks to be another early morning event so now is the time to make sure you are prepared. Things will remain quiet on Friday before our next chance of rain on Saturday we will keep an eye on that as it gets closer.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds: SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 80° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 76° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 70° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

