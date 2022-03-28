Advertisement

Local officials react to spring break chaos

Discuss spring break chaos from over the weekend.
Discuss spring break chaos from over the weekend.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Huge crowds caused trouble in Panama City Beach over the weekend, prompting law enforcement from all over the county to step in.

Those huge crowds caused roads to be shut down in Panama City Beach.

On Sunday afternoon, a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three suspects were taken into custody to be questioned.

NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce was live Monday morning with Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon and Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffits to discuss their reactions to events over the weekend.

There will be a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. with local law enforcement to discuss how the city plans to move forward.

