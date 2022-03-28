Hartford Police Department sees crime uptick with spring break travelers

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Many travel down Highway 167 through the City of Hartford in order to get to Panama City Beach.

Hartford Police Department has been working Spring Break traffic non-stop and say since the very first day they’ve noticed a dangerous difference with this year’s travelers.

Chief Annie Ward of HPD explains, “The majority of the cars we stop have narcotics and upon search of the vehicle we’re finding numerous weapons.”

Three weapons that Hartford Police found were stolen, as well as a stolen car, and Chief Ward says her officers are finding large sums of cash in many vehicles.

“Anybody with common sense knows that they are not headed down there to enjoy the beach and enjoy their family, they are headed down there for nefarious reasons,” continues Ward.

From teenagers to adults coming from Atlanta, Montgomery and Birmingham, heading South to cause trouble, Chief Ward is warning parents to think twice before allowing your kids to go to PCB at this time.

“I would rather a child be mad at me for not letting them go to Panama City than me having to down and identify a body,” finishes Ward.

75 guns were confiscated this weekend, and 161 people were arrested at the beach, 78 of those from Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.