Advertisement

Hartford Police Department sees crime uptick with spring break travelers

167 South
167 South(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Many travel down Highway 167 through the City of Hartford in order to get to Panama City Beach.

Hartford Police Department has been working Spring Break traffic non-stop and say since the very first day they’ve noticed a dangerous difference with this year’s travelers.

Chief Annie Ward of HPD explains, “The majority of the cars we stop have narcotics and upon search of the vehicle we’re finding numerous weapons.”

Three weapons that Hartford Police found were stolen, as well as a stolen car, and Chief Ward says her officers are finding large sums of cash in many vehicles.

“Anybody with common sense knows that they are not headed down there to enjoy the beach and enjoy their family, they are headed down there for nefarious reasons,” continues Ward.

From teenagers to adults coming from Atlanta, Montgomery and Birmingham, heading South to cause trouble, Chief Ward is warning parents to think twice before allowing your kids to go to PCB at this time.

“I would rather a child be mad at me for not letting them go to Panama City than me having to down and identify a body,” finishes Ward.

75 guns were confiscated this weekend, and 161 people were arrested at the beach, 78 of those from Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Law enforcement patrols a road closure in Panama City Beach.
PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds
Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident
FILE
One dead after drowning in Henry County
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Will Civic Center soon be fading memory?
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Dothan Fire
Downtown fires being treated as arson
DFD working two fires in downtown area
Thomas Michael Goulart
Daleville man receives 45 years in fratricide case
Billy Brown Mug Shot
Dothan man charged with illegal possession of debit cards