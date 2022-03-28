Governor Ivey releases new TV ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The reelection campaign for Governor Kay Ivey today released their most recent TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary election campaign cycle.

The ad follows up on Governor Ivey’s wildly popular “Tough as Nails” ad from 2018 and highlights the many conservative achievements from her first term, including creating over 50,000 new jobs, signing the nation’s strongest pro-life bill, banning Critical Race Theory in Alabama and blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Click here for the VIDEO.

Ivey Campaign Manager William Califf said the following after the ad’s release:

“With a strong list of Conservative, pro-American accomplishments, Governor Ivey has shown time and time again that she is the only choice to lead Alabama. Governor Ivey is going to keep putting lead on the target as she fights Biden’s radical agenda and continues to bring record growth to Alabama’s economy.”

