Downtown fires being treated as arson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams says one firefighter has been treated for heat exhaustion after a pair of fires in downtown Dothan Monday afternoon.

Both fires are being investigated as arson. “Anytime we have multiple fires like this, in a similar area, it makes us start to wonder what’s going on,” said Williams.

Lanes of North Oates from Main Street are back open at this time.

The fire on South Oates was more significant and will require the roadway to be closed for an indefinite period of time.

The first call came in just after 4 p.m. for South Oates Street. Flames and smoke were coming out of the building when firefighters arrived.

Just 13 minutes later, a second call, this time for the fire on North Oates Street. Williams says it took firefighters just 90 second to get from the first fire to the second.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

