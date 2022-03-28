Advertisement

Dothan man charged with illegal possession of debit cards

Billy Brown Mug Shot
Billy Brown Mug Shot(jail)
By Press Release
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On March 28, 2022, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Alice Street for a traffic violation.  During the course of the stop, a probable cause search was conducted.  The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Billy Jo Brown, was found to be in possession of multiple debit cards that did not belong to him. The names on the cards were someone he had no association with.  It was determined Brown did not have permission nor a plausible reason as to why he was in possession of them.

Billy Jo Brown, of Dothan, AL was charged with four counts of Illegal Possession of a Debit Card.  His bond was set at $40,000.00.   The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

