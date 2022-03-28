Daleville man receives 45 years in fratricide case

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A bizarre fratricide case has ended with a Daleville man sent to prison for shooting his brother.

Thomas Goulart, 62, will serve 45 years, punishment handed down Monday by Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark after hearing hours of testimony.

He pleaded guilty last year to killing Chris Goulart on Thanksgiving weekend 2018 as the relationship between them diminished.

“My actions were wrong, and I know they were wrong, and I wish I could take my brother’s place,” he said during the hearing.

Rambling at times and often losing his thoughts, he expressed regret but stopped short of apologizing to Chris Goulart’s family.

The 45-year sentence disappointed Thomas Goulart’s attorney, who had hoped for no prison time.

Andrew Skier recommended probation, noting that Goulart has already served more than three years behind bars, as he awaited the case’s conclusion.

He said until a few years ago, Goulart had been a model citizen with distinguished military service record but has since suffered addiction issues.

Goulart became hooked on painkillers, cocaine, and alcohol and was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, per testimony.

“(Goulart) is broken but is repairable. His actions cannot be overlooked but the goal of the Criminal Justice system is rehabilitation of offenders,” Skier wrote in a court motion.

Goulart’s children also supported him.

“He is a great father and still is in my mind. He invested time, money, and love in us,” testified Air Force Captain Steven Goulart.

He also agreed that his father’s mental state diminished after his parents divorced and Thomas Goulart’s mother died.

However, Captain Goulart believes his father’s condition improved after receiving treatment while jailed.

Daughter Kristin Goulart attorney also testified via Zoom on behalf of her father who she called a loving parent.

A former colleague said that Thomas Goulart was among the most talented Blackhawk helicopter pilots at Fort Rucker but was pushed from his job because of erratic behavior, substance abuse, and paranoia.

“The VA has failed him, his doctor’s have failed him, many have failed him,” said Danny Cowden, Department of Defense academics instructor, who also socialized with Goulart.

Tracy Goulart, Chris’ widow, testified that her brother-in-law began drinking heavily in 2016, including consuming alcohol, even during lunch break.

“He would come over to get a Coke from me to mix (the liquor) with,” she testified.

By 2018 the problem had worsened so much that she and Chris tried to convince him to seek help for his addiction, but he refused treatment.

“It got to the point that we didn’t know we could do about his erratic behavior if he didn’t want to get help,” she testified.

Jenna Goulart, Chris’ married daughter, told Judge Clark, " I live in fear this man will escape and murder my family.

On the night of the murder, Daleville Police Sergeant Brian Lusher answered Tracy Goulart’s call to officers seeking help as her husband and brother-in-law argued violently at Tracy and Chris’ home.

The shooting occurred before Lusher arrived.

When he confronted Thomas Goulart, he fired nine errant shots at Lusher, who was not serious injured.

The officer testified that Goulart appeared to have been irrational.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery portrayed Goulart as a killer who no moral compass.

This case had its issues beyond Thomas Goulart’s behavioral issues.

Officers at the crime scene failed to order an autopsy on Chris Goulart’s body that was cremated, and overlooked a bullet not discovered until it fell from the deceased’s clothing at a funeral home, per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Potentially more embarrassing are allegations that Daleville investigators--not Lusher--- arrived at the crime scene intoxicated. Goulart’s previous attorney claims the officer who interrogated Goulart may have been drinking.

After the incident, Daleville’s police chief retired and a high-ranking officer resigned, though neither has been publicly implicated of misconduct.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

