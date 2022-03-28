Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement patrols a road closure in Panama City Beach.
PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds
Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident
FILE
One dead after drowning in Henry County
One person was injured after an airplane crash in Headland.
One injured in plane crash at Headland Municipal Airport
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain...
Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas
Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
3 injured after car plows into Florida home