Houston County structure fire kills dog, mobile home total loss

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Webb family is now without their home after an electrical fire earlier Saturday evening.

The mother of two of the people living in the mobile home tells News4 that she spotted the fire from her security cameras at a neighboring house.

Kinsey Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, breaking a window, and attempted to save the animals inside.

We’re told the animals didn’t make it out in time, but there were no other reported injuries.

“It hurts, especially with the living two dogs,” says Sandra Peters, neighbor, and parent of victims. “I have a daughter who’s in there now, who’s distraught about her doggy.”

Peters says the home is a total loss.

She’s encouraging people to check their home’s electrical wiring and not to leave things plugged in when they leave their homes.

