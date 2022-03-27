Peanut Proud Festival takes over Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - After one of the biggest food recalls in American history started from a peanut plant in Blakely, Ga., community members took charge in bringing back trust and pride to peanuts.

Saturday, many people took over the Blakely square for what is now known as “Peanut Proud.”

“It makes me feel great to see the people out enjoying and smiling just to enjoy today,” says Shebrika Williams, attendee.

According to organizers of the festival, Peanut Proud is one of the biggest events Blakely sees each year.

For people like Jay Winkler, he says he feels the energy just from doing the 5k in the early morning.

“The good thing is if you come and run the 5k in the morning go ahead and burn about 3 to 400 calories, so you can walk around and enjoy all of this good food, and not have that sense of guilt,” says Winkler, 5k organizer.

For some, it wasn’t about the fair food, parade, vendors, or even live performances. It was about seeing the sense of community come back to Blakely.

“I think it really picks the town business back up,” says Circe Sanders, attendee. “I think it’s important that everyone gets out and support this time.”

