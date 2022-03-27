Advertisement

Peanut Proud Festival takes over Blakely

The Peanut Proud festival kicks off Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)
The Peanut Proud festival kicks off Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - After one of the biggest food recalls in American history started from a peanut plant in Blakely, Ga., community members took charge in bringing back trust and pride to peanuts.

Saturday, many people took over the Blakely square for what is now known as “Peanut Proud.”

“It makes me feel great to see the people out enjoying and smiling just to enjoy today,” says Shebrika Williams, attendee.

According to organizers of the festival, Peanut Proud is one of the biggest events Blakely sees each year.

For people like Jay Winkler, he says he feels the energy just from doing the 5k in the early morning.

“The good thing is if you come and run the 5k in the morning go ahead and burn about 3 to 400 calories, so you can walk around and enjoy all of this good food, and not have that sense of guilt,” says Winkler, 5k organizer.

For some, it wasn’t about the fair food, parade, vendors, or even live performances. It was about seeing the sense of community come back to Blakely.

“I think it really picks the town business back up,” says Circe Sanders, attendee. “I think it’s important that everyone gets out and support this time.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One person is dead after a fatal mobile home fire in the Clopton community in Henry County....
One dead after early morning fire in Henry County
Ariton man dies in Pike County crash
Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County

Latest News

fire
Houston County structure fire kills dog, mobile home total loss
Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the state's free and fair...
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
FILE
One dead after drowning in Henry County
Dothan Rotarians honored for 50 or more years of membership pictured left to right are Ed...
Dothan Rotary Club honors five special members