One injured in plane crash at Headland Municipal Airport

One person was injured after an airplane crash in Headland.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A plane crash at the Headland Municipal Airport has left one person injured.

First responders were dispatched to the airport at 1:50 p.m. A single engine plane could be seen overturned.

One person has been transported to Southeast Health Medical Center but their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. A second person in the plane was not transported.

It’s unclear what led to the plane overturning. Headland police, fire and rescue were all on the scene along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County EMA.

