Advertisement

One dead after drowning in Henry County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a drowning on Lake Eufaula in Henry County.

First responders were called to a boating accident just south of White Oak Creek.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Coroner Derek Wright, the Alabama Game and Fish all responded to assist. ALEA’s Marine Police also responded and are in charge of the investigation.

The name of the victim is being held at this time until next of kin is notified. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One person is dead after a fatal mobile home fire in the Clopton community in Henry County....
One dead after early morning fire in Henry County
Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County
Ariton man dies in Pike County crash

Latest News

Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the state's free and fair...
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
Dothan Rotarians honored for 50 or more years of membership pictured left to right are Ed...
Dothan Rotary Club honors five special members
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing Enterprise man located
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks