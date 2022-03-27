One dead after drowning in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a drowning on Lake Eufaula in Henry County.

First responders were called to a boating accident just south of White Oak Creek.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Coroner Derek Wright, the Alabama Game and Fish all responded to assist. ALEA’s Marine Police also responded and are in charge of the investigation.

The name of the victim is being held at this time until next of kin is notified. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

