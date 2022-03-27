Advertisement

Man in the Sea Museum celebrates 40 year anniversary

Man In The Sea museum celebrates 40 years.
Man In The Sea museum celebrates 40 years.(WJHG)
By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One popular Bay County attraction has reached a major milestone.

On Saturday, Man in the Sea Museum celebrated its 40 year anniversary. The museum started the day by welcoming out Bay Area Jeep Association with an appreciation day.

Events to kick off the day ranged from raffles to the ‘Spice is Right’ food truck. There was something for the whole family to enjoy while celebrating the facility’s birthday.

“It’s been a great 40 years. We’ve been a part of Bay County all this time and we really wanted to take this month of March and celebrate this great event. This great event, the history of Bay County, and the diving history that’s involved with it,” Steve Mullholland, Man in the Museum President said.

The event was held at the museum from 11 to 3 P.M.

A paranormal experience event also took place later that night.

For more information on the museum, visit their website.

