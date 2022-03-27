Hot Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and lows anywhere from lower 40s to middle 60s. Chance of showers and storms Thursday morning, some may be on the stronger to severe side. We will have a better grasp on the timing and severity the closer we get to the event. Other than Thursday we will have sunny and dry weather this week.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 48°. Winds NW 5

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds Light and Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83°

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 65° High: 78° 80%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

