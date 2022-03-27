Greenwood community enjoys first Western Roundup

GREENWOOD, Fla. (WTVY) - The Greenwood community in Florida had a day filled with family, food, and fun.

Organizers for the first Western Roundup Saturday say it’s more than just about taking the horses for a ride and having people see the good scenery but having the community come together as one for a day of fun.

With the help of community vendors, organizers offered the community a low-cost family festival on Saturday.

There was something for everyone with a 15-mile horse trail, music, inflatables, face painting, hayrides, and food vendors.

Organizers say they were happy to give people a new experience.

“We just have so many people,” says Katrinia Patrick Williams, organizer. “We just had a lady whose 65, and she said she’s never been on a horse, so we give her the experience of getting on a horse, something that’s she’s never done.”

Parents say they were happy to see their children have fun Saturday at all the activities and are excited to see more events like this post COVID.

This was the first year the event was hosted, and they hope to expand it in the years ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.