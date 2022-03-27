Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula boating accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Coroner Derek Wright says a Dothan man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday.

He’s been identified as 59-year-old Claude Williams.

First responders were called out for two boaters in distress near Calhoun Drive in northern Henry County around 3:00 p.m. That’s just off of White Oak Creek and Lake Eufaula.

Based on information Wright was given, a fishing boat was anchored near the shore. Wind and waves caused the boat to flip and sink. The second boater was able to get to safety.

Alabama Marine Patrol are in charge of the investigation.

