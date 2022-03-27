Advertisement

Auburn holds first spring football scrimmage

By Caroline Grace
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring football is upon us. After weeks of uncertainty about who would be in charge of the program, things are starting to straighten out.

Auburn held its first scrimmage on Friday. Head Coach Bryan Harsin speaks on the status of the team.

“It was good to see some football being played,” Harsin said. “Tackles being made, tackles being broken. See these guys go out there and really just play the game. It’s been a while since the guys had the chance to do that.”

Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game is scheduled for April 9.

