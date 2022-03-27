$2.9 million in grants awarded to help qualifying Alabamians weatherize homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Two southwest Alabama agencies are among 13 statewide to receive funds from $2.9 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey to assist low-income and elderly residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

Each qualifying home will undergo an energy audit to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs.

The 13 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals wishing to be considered for assistance.

In southwest Alabama, Mobile Community Action Inc. will receive $311,169 to serve residents in Mobile, Washington and Choctaw counties. Community Action Agency of South Alabama, which serves Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties, will receive $180,253.

