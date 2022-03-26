TikTok challenge prompts vandalism in Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may remember back in September when a viral Tik Tok trend left some local school bathrooms vandalized. Now, that same trend is resurfacing.

What’s said to be Freeport’s pride and joy, is now in the light for something not so joyful.

“Freeport Sports Complex, the City of Freeport who owns this, is finally getting fed up with all of the damage,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Paula Pendleton said.

Damage that’s reportedly been a problem at the Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms for the past month. The most recent incident was just Thursday.

“They’re putting graffiti on the walls, kids are carving their initials in there, actually putting their full names on the walls, ripping the soap dispensers off, clogging up the toilets with toilet paper, the whole nine yards,” said Pendleton.

Walton County Sheriff officials said this is all a part of a TikTok challenge.

“Since this has happened, it’s mostly been cleaned up. But, this is actually carved with some sort of knife or something. This whole thing, this plain wall was completely covered,” said Pendleton.

And the damage and vandalism don’t stop there.

“The toilet was completely clogged. They were taking whole rolls of toilet paper and putting it into the toilet to clog that up, along with sticks and pine straw. The walls were completely covered with graffiti,” said Pendleton.

Now officials are sending much more than a warning to teenagers.

“It’s unacceptable here in the City of Freeport. Any of our public restrooms, you will go to jail. They will press charges,” said Pendleton.

Charges that officials are hoping to prevent and they said it starts with parents monitoring their kids’ social media.

“That is a huge thing. Not only on this level to see what they’re doing, but also there are predators out there who come after your children. So, monitor that social media,” said Pendleton.

And monitoring is what sheriff officials will continue to do to keep the sports complex the pride and joy of the city.

WCSO said the vandalism from Thursday has been cleaned up for the most part. She adds two teens in the 15- and 16-year-old range were arrested.

