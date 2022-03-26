Peanut Proud prepares to take over Blakely

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Peanut Proud is kicking off in the city of Blakely, Ga. on Saturday. Mike Newberry who is one of the chairman for the festival and lifetime farmer, says seeing the festival grow every year makes him proud of his work.

“That’s why this festival was actually designed is to help this community and help this industry make a come back,” says Newberry, farmer and Peanut Proud co-chairman.

Peanut Proud started as a festival in 2009 after one of the biggest food recalls in American history.

“We cannot ignore that we started because of an issue with salmonella and peanut butter,” says Newberry. “We can’t ignore that, but by the same token we can’t dwell on that. We have to look forward into our future.”

Ws a peanut farmer for over 60 years, Newberry knew he had to take action to bring love back to one of his favorite crops

“There’s a pile of peanuts right around this community,” says Newberry. “It’s important that the peanut is a great crop to grow here. We are fortunate to have the right kind of land and right kind of climate to do that.”

That’s how Peanut Proud came about.

“Small communities struggle, and I think we always need an opportunity to celebrate ourselves and that’s what we do here,” says Newberry.

As many people gear up to take the streets of Blakely, Newberry says there are a few things to remember; Parking will be on the outskirts of the square. No coolers or alcohol beverages will be allowed. No pets will be allowed.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.