Advertisement

One dead after early morning fire in Henry County

One person is dead after a fatal mobile home fire in the Clopton community in Henry County....
One person is dead after a fatal mobile home fire in the Clopton community in Henry County. (Photo by Rickey Stokes News)(Rickey Stokes News)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning fire in Henry County.

Fire departments were called a structure fire on County Road 54 in the Clopton community just after 1 a.m..

53-year-old Audrey Burks was killed in the blaze according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s currently being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say

Latest News

Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing Enterprise man located
One person was critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Enterprise.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Enterprise
Ariton man dies in Pike County crash
Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County