One dead after early morning fire in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning fire in Henry County.

Fire departments were called a structure fire on County Road 54 in the Clopton community just after 1 a.m..

53-year-old Audrey Burks was killed in the blaze according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s currently being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office.

