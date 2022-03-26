Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark teen is dead after a wreck Friday night in Dale County.

Alabama State Troopers say the one-vehicle crash happened about 9:10 p.m. on Dale County Road 61, about 9 miles north of Midland City.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old from Skipperville, left the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree, and then overturned. His injuries are not known.

A 15-year-old in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

