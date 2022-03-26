Advertisement

Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark teen is dead after a wreck Friday night in Dale County.

Alabama State Troopers say the one-vehicle crash happened about 9:10 p.m. on Dale County Road 61, about 9 miles north of Midland City.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old from Skipperville, left the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree, and then overturned. His injuries are not known.

A 15-year-old in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

Latest News

Ariton man dies in Pike County crash
Peanut Proud Festival kicking off in Blakely Saturday
Peanut Proud prepares to take over Blakely
The Rosa Parks Museum was ranked as the state's sixth best museum by Stacker.
Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum named among state’s top museums
PCS soccer hosting 2nd annual Forever Cup
PCS soccer hosting 2nd annual Forever Cup