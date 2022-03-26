Missing Enterprise man located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police say a man that went missing on Thursday has been located.

Matthew Garver was located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Saturday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Garver is considered a “missing and endangered” person because he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

Garver was last seen in Enterprise around 4:00 a.m. Thursday .

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.