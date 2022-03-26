Advertisement

Missing Enterprise man located

Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police say a man that went missing on Thursday has been located.

Matthew Garver was located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Saturday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Garver is considered a “missing and endangered” person because he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

Garver was last seen in Enterprise around 4:00 a.m. Thursday .

